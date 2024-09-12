Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:OXY opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

