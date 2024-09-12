Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 5%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 1,607,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,381,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.