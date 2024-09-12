ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $866.40

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $866.40 and last traded at $858.56, with a volume of 32639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $855.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $803.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.