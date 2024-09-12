Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Up 6.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. 329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.
Severn Trent Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.