SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGS Trading Up 1.1 %
SGSOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,469. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.
SGS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.