Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.