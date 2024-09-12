Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.37.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
