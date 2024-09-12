Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Cut by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

