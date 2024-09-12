Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Declines By 71.9%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,422,000 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 26,459,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,801,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,657. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.