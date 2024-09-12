Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Decreases By 83.5%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AEI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 56.77% and a negative net margin of 620.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $48,471.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,611,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,453,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 109,201 shares of company stock valued at $120,492 over the last ninety days. 53.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

