Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Drops By 84.3%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 121,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AXA has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

