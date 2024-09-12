Short Interest in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Decreases By 84.2%

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTSGU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $21,425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSGU stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

