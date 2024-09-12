Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Expands By 538.1%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,632,000 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the August 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,632.0 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF remained flat at $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

