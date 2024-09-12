Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Rises By 225.0%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

MITA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

