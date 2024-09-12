Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Decreases By 90.6%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commerzbank Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 247,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 31.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

