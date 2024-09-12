Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Decreases By 98.8%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:XNGSY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,175. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

