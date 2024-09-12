Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Rises By 192.2%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 192.2% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FID traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.