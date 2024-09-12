Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Rises By 192.2%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 192.2% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FID traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,062. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

