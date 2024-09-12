Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Drops By 79.2%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of FBIOP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 35,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
