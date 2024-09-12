Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 533.3%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRETGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

