Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 533.3%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
