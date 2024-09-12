Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 533.3%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.