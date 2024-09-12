Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Rises By 200.0%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Interra Copper Price Performance
Shares of IMIMF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Interra Copper
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interra Copper
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.