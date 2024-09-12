Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Decreases By 93.4%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WDGJF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
John Wood Group Company Profile
