Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Decreases By 93.4%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS WDGJF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

