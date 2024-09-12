Short Interest in Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Rises By 379.1%

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 379.1% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Junee Stock Down 0.8 %

JUNE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 40,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,967. Junee has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73.

About Junee

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

