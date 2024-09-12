Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 733.3%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:HIE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
