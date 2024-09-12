Short Interest in Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Declines By 87.5%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIUFY remained flat at $13.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments.

