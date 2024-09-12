Short Interest in Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Declines By 87.5%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIUFY remained flat at $13.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $14.09.
About Mitsubishi HC Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi HC Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.