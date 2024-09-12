Short Interest in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Increases By 152.3%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,448,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NHI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.85. 123,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $83.93.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

