Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Expands By 820.0%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JSM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

