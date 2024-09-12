Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases By 206.5%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 951,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Shares of NAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 155,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

