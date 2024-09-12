Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declines By 95.6%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCCW Stock Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS PCCWY traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.