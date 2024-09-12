Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Declines By 99.7%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 65,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Puma has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

