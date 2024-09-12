Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Declines By 99.7%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Puma Price Performance
Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 65,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Puma has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.57.
Puma Company Profile
