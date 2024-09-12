Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Decreases By 84.5%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SKHHY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 22,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

