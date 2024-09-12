Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Rises By 275.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TCBIO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,223. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

