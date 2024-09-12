Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Grows By 271.7%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,667. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTNP

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.