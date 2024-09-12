Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Drops By 87.0%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNICY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 162,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

