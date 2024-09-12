Short Interest in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Rises By 182.9%

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

UTWY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $48.66.

Get US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.