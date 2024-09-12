Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Drops By 98.9%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
