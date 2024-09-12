Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Grows By 1,612.8%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 1,612.8% from the August 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in VOXX International by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 206,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.25. VOXX International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Articles

