Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.64

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 69474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4,728.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

