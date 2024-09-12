SHW (ETR:SW1) Trading Up ∞

SHW AG (ETR:SW1 – Get Free Report) shares were up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.40 ($22.42) and last traded at €20.20 ($22.20). Approximately 1,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares.

The company has a market cap of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.20 and a 200 day moving average of €20.20.

SHW AG focuses on the development and manufacturing of products to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in the automotive industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pumps and Engine Components, and Brake Discs. The Pumps and Engine Components segment offers variable and map-controlled engine oil pumps, electric transmission oil pumps, primary transmission oil pumps, oil/vacuum pumps with or without balancer shafts, variable water pumps, and camshaft phasers for passenger vehicles; and engine oil, transmission oil, and fuel pumps for truck and off-highway applications, as well as provides powder metallurgy products comprising sintered engine and transmission components, such as chain wheels and rotors for variable oil pumps offering reduced consumption, camshaft phasers out of steel and aluminum powder, and geared balancer shaft systems.

