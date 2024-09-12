Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

SIFY opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.