Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,738,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,838,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,774 shares of company stock worth $219,243. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 174,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,750 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

