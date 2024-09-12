Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $78.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.