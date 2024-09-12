Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SILA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 596,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Sila Realty Trust Company Profile
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
