Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 28,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
SLVRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 223,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,267. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
About Silver One Resources
