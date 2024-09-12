Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 28,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

SLVRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 223,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,267. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

