Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 42300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Snipp Interactive Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
