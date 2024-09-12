Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $111.35 and last traded at $111.84. 716,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,577,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

Specifically, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

