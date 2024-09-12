Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) to Issue $0.79 Dividend

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7924 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Société BIC Trading Down 2.1 %
BICEY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $39.57.
About Société BIC
