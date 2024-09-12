SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 6,946,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,767,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

