SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.62.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $19.36 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $153.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

