Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 65.4% in August

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 33,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

