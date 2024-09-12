SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 1.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 3,425,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 37,083,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $64,797.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,728 shares of company stock worth $2,501,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.