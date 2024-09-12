South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Down 3.4%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 55,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

